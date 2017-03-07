What follows are the slides from a talk I gave at the PDXRust meetup. This presentation was very live demo example heavy, and I’ve replaced the demos with links to specific tags in the example code’s git repositories.

What the FFI?!

Interfacing with Foreign Functions in Rust

What does FFI mean?

F oreign F unction I nterface

Wikipedia: A foreign function interface is a mechanism by which a program written in one programming language can call routines or make use of services written in another.

Using C libraries in Rust

Using Rust from Python or Ruby or NodeJS or …?

Why FFI?

Reuse… …code that someone else wrote for you …code you already wrote …code that already works

Provide an optimized implementation of that inner loop, with fearless concurrency, and memory safety, without rewriting the rest of your application.



Hello, World!

Hello, World: Takeaways

extern "C" { ... } to declare the existence of C functions

FFI is always unsafe

The libc crate has all the C type definitions

Compiling and linking involves finicky bookkeeping, so leverage tooling

Leverage Tooling

gcc crate to invoke the C compiler on individual .c files

cmake crate to build larger C libraries with cmake

build.rs to do arbitrary things at compile time (e.g. call make )

More tooling later on…

Snappy

Snappy is a compression and decompression library

Written in C++

With a C API

Hat tip to the Rust book

We’ll write a small Rust program to compress and decompress files using Snappy

Snappy Step 1: Build and Link Snappy from build.rs

Snappy Step 2: Declare Extern Functions from Snappy

Snappy Step 3: Compress and Decompress Files with Raw FFI

Snappy Step 4: Write a Safe, Rusty Interface to Snappy

Snappy Step 5: Use bindgen Instead of Writing Extern Blocks by Hand

Snappy: Takeaways

Put building and linking in build.rs and forget about it

Don’t write extern FFI bindings by hand: automate the process with bindgen

Safe, Rusty wrapper APIs: Study and learn the library’s invariants Who malloc s which things? Who free s them? Which pointers can be NULL ? When is it valid to use this pointer? For how long? Push those invariants into the type system as much as possible When that is not an option, add a liberal sprinkling of asserts!



Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI

std is full of great examples!

Use the [src] , Luke

Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI

Use RAII R esource A cquisition I s I nitialization Constructor makes FFI call that allocates a resource The Drop implementation makes the FFI call to deallocate the resource Example: std::fs::File



Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI

struct Raii { raw : * mut raw_ffi_type , } impl Raii { fn new () -> Raii { Raii { raw : unsafe { ffi_allocate () } } } } impl Drop for Raii { fn drop ( & mut self ) { unsafe { ffi_deallocate ( self . raw ) } } }

Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI

{ let resource = Raii :: new (); ... resource . do_stuff (); ... // Automatically cleaned up at the end of scope }

Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI

Do not use RAII If calling ffi_deallocate is CRITICAL E.g. not calling it results in memory unsafety Also types that cannot move, but you don’t want to Box Instead, use a closure + catch_unwind + cleanup instead Example: scoped threads



Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI

struct Resource { raw : * mut raw_ffi_type , } impl Resource { fn with < F , T > ( f : F ) -> T where F : FnOnce ( & mut Resource ) -> T { let mut r = Resource { raw : unsafe { ffi_allocate () }, }; let res = std :: panic :: catch_unwind ( std :: panic :: AssertUnwindSafe ( || f ( & mut r ))); unsafe { ffi_deallocate ( r . raw ); } match res { Err ( e ) => std :: panic :: resume_unwind ( e ), Ok ( t ) => t , } } }

Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI

Resource :: with ( | resource | { ... resource . do_stuff (); ... })

Rust from Other Languages Step 1: Build Your Crate as a Shared Library

Rust from Other Languages Step 2: Passing String Arguments

Rust from Other Languages Step 3: Giving Away Ownership of Resources

Rust from Other Languages: Next Steps

Next, we would In Python, wrap the Rust FFI in a Pythonic API In Rust, use the cpython crate

But, we’re going to stop here

Rust from Other Languages: Takeaways

Inside Cargo.toml :

[ lib ] name = "whatever" crate-type = [ "dylib" ]

Rust from Other Languages: Takeaways

To export structs:

#[repr(C)] pub struct MyType { ... }

Rust from Other Languages: Takeaways

To export functions:

#[no_mangle] pub extern fn new_my_type () -> * mut MyType { let result = std :: panic :: catch_unwind ( || { ... }); match result { Ok ( r ) => r , Err ( _ ) => std :: ptr :: null_mut (), } }

Using Rust from X

rusty-cheddar crate to generate C header files

cpython crate for Python

ruru and helix crates for Ruby

neon crate for NodeJS

rustler crate for Erlang

And more…

More Rust and FFI Learning Resources

