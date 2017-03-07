What the FFI?!
Interfacing with Foreign Functions in Rust
What follows are the slides from a talk I gave at the PDXRust meetup. This presentation was very live demo example heavy, and I’ve replaced the demos with links to specific tags in the example code’s git repositories.
What does FFI mean?
Foreign Function Interface
A foreign function interface is a mechanism by which a program written in one programming language can call routines or make use of services written in another.
Using C libraries in Rust
Using Rust from Python or Ruby or NodeJS or …?
Why FFI?
- Reuse…
- …code that someone else wrote for you
- …code you already wrote
- …code that already works
- Provide
- an optimized implementation of that inner loop,
- with fearless concurrency,
- and memory safety,
- without rewriting the rest of your application.
Hello, World!
Hello, World: Takeaways
extern "C" { ... }to declare the existence of C functions
FFI is always
unsafe
The
libccrate has all the C type definitions
Compiling and linking involves finicky bookkeeping, so leverage tooling
Leverage Tooling
gcccrate to invoke the C compiler on individual .c files
cmakecrate to build larger C libraries with
cmake
build.rsto do arbitrary things at compile time (e.g. call
make)
More tooling later on…
Snappy
Snappy is a compression and decompression library
Written in C++
With a C API
Hat tip to the Rust book
We’ll write a small Rust program to compress and decompress files using Snappy
Snappy Step 1: Build and Link Snappy from
build.rs
Snappy Step 2: Declare Extern Functions from Snappy
Snappy Step 3: Compress and Decompress Files with Raw FFI
Snappy Step 4: Write a Safe, Rusty Interface to Snappy
Snappy Step 5: Use
bindgen Instead of Writing Extern Blocks by Hand
Snappy: Takeaways
Put building and linking in
build.rsand forget about it
Don’t write
externFFI bindings by hand: automate the process with
bindgen
Safe, Rusty wrapper APIs:
- Study and learn the library’s invariants
- Who
mallocs which things?
- Who
frees them?
- Which pointers can be
NULL?
- When is it valid to use this pointer? For how long?
- Who
- Push those invariants into the type system as much as possible
- When that is not an option, add a liberal sprinkling of asserts!
- Study and learn the library’s invariants
Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI
stdis full of great examples!
-
Use the
[src], Luke
Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI
- Use RAII
- Resource Acquisition Is Initialization
- Constructor makes FFI call that allocates a resource
- The
Dropimplementation makes the FFI call to deallocate the resource
- Example:
std::fs::File
Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI
Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI
Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI
- Do not use RAII
- If calling
ffi_deallocateis CRITICAL
- E.g. not calling it results in memory unsafety
- Also types that cannot move, but you don’t want to
Box
- Instead, use a closure +
catch_unwind+ cleanup instead
- Example: scoped threads
- If calling
Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI
Safe, Rusty APIs Wrapping FFI
Rust from Other Languages Step 1: Build Your Crate as a Shared Library
Rust from Other Languages Step 2: Passing String Arguments
Rust from Other Languages Step 3: Giving Away Ownership of Resources
Rust from Other Languages: Next Steps
- Next, we would
- In Python, wrap the Rust FFI in a Pythonic API
- In Rust, use the
cpythoncrate
- But, we’re going to stop here
Rust from Other Languages: Takeaways
- Inside
Cargo.toml:
Rust from Other Languages: Takeaways
- To export structs:
Rust from Other Languages: Takeaways
- To export functions:
Using Rust from X
rusty-cheddarcrate to generate C header files
-
cpythoncrate for Python
ruruand
helixcrates for Ruby
neoncrate for NodeJS
-
rustlercrate for Erlang
And more…
More Rust and FFI Learning Resources
-
https://doc.rust-lang.org/1.2.0/book/rust-inside-other-languages.html
