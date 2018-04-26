How does dynamic dispatch work in WebAssembly?
WebAssembly is a stack-based virtual machine and instruction set, designed such that implementations can be fast and safe. It is a portable target for the compilation of languages like C, C++, and Rust.
How does WebAssembly make control flow safe? Functions and executable code live
in a different namespace from data. A WebAssembly
call instruction has a
static operand that specifies which function it is calling. WebAssembly
implementations can emit native code without dynamic checks after validating
these static operands. Furthermore, control flow is structured even within
functions. Unlike most native instruction sets, like x86, there are no
arbitrary, un-typed jumps.
But C, C++, and Rust all have some capability for dynamic dispatch: function pointers, virtual methods, and trait objects. On native targets like x86, all these forms compile down into a jump to a dynamic address. What do these forms compile down into when targeting WebAssembly?
call_indirect
In addition to the
call instruction, WebAssembly also has a
call_indirect
instruction. The
call_indirect instruction indexes into a table of functions
to call a dynamically selected function.
The
call_indirect instruction takes two static operands:
-
The type of the function that will be called, e.g.
(i32, i32) -> nil. This type is encoded as an index into the “Type” section of a
.wasmbinary, and is statically validated to be within bounds.
-
The table of functions to index into. Again, this table is encoded as a statically validated index into the “Table” section of a
.wasmbinary.0
The index into the table of functions, selecting which function gets called, is provided dynamically via the stack. Any arguments to the function are passed via the stack as well. If the index is outside the table’s bounds, a trap is raised. If the function at that index has a different type from what is expected, a trap is raised. If these dynamic checks pass, then the function at the given index is invoked.
In pseudo-code, the
call_indirect instruction’s semantics are approximately:
Let’s reify this with an example Rust program that uses dynamic dispatch via trait objects, compiling it to both x86-64 and WebAssembly, and then inspecting the disassemblies.
A Simple Trait Objects Example
To get dynamic dispatch in Rust, we must use trait objects, which means we must begin by defining a trait:
Next, we define a couple types that both implement that trait. We must define more than one, or else the optimizer will be sneaky and de-virtualize and inline everything, defeating the purpose of this exercise.
We define a function that takes a
&MyTrait trait object and dynamically
dispatches a call to the
my_trait_method method. We cannot allow this function
to be inlined, or else the all-too-helpful optimizer will rain on our parade
again.
Finally, to tie everything together, we construct an instance of
Uno and of
Dos, convert them into trait objects, and pass these trait objects to
dynamic_dispatch. Since we will export this function from our shared library /
.wasm binary, we mark it
extern and annotate it as
#[no_mangle].
Comparing x86-64 and WebAssembly Disassembly
We can use this command to compile our example to native code (x86-64 for my machine), and view the disassembly:
rustc -Og -C panic=abort -C lto=fat example.rs \
&& objdump -M intel -d libexample.so
To do the same for WebAssembly, we provide an explicit target flag to
rustc
and switch out
objdump for
wasm-objdump:
rustc -Og --target wasm32-unknown-unknown -C panic=abort -C lto=fat example.rs \
&& wasm-objdump -xd example.wasm
Let’s dive in!
The code for
<Uno as MyTrait>::my_trait_method and
<Dos as
MyTrait>::my_trait_method, which just return constant integers, are
straightforward in both the native code and the WebAssembly.
Here is the x86-64 for
<Uno as MyTrait>::my_trait_method:1
And here is the WebAssembly:
The code for
<Dos as MyTrait>::my_trait_method is identical except that it
returns
2 instead of
1.
Next, let’s look at the code for
tie_it_all_together, which constructs two
different trait objects and calls
dynamic_dispatch with each of them.
Trait objects are represented as the pair of a pointer to the instance of the
concrete type that implements the trait, and a pointer to the vtable for that
instance’s type’s implementation of the trait. The x86-64 code breaks the trait
object structure up into its component members when calling
dynamic_dispatch,
passing the pointer to the instance in the
rdi register and the pointer to the
vtable in the
rsi register.2
WebAssembly is a stack machine, rather than a register machine. To pass arguments to a function, we push them onto the WebAssembly stack rather than putting them in registers. A WebAssembly function may also have locals, which are sort of like registers, but have the restriction that they can’t be accessed across frames. They are like caller-save registers. If we need some stack frame’s member to be addressable, we need somewhere to put it. The Rust compiler emits instructions to maintain its own, second stack in linear memory, dedicated to addressable structures. This linear memory stack maintained by Rust should not be confused with the WebAssembly stack. Rust’s linear memory stack is built on top of WebAssembly’s axioms, while the latter is a fundamental atom of WebAssembly’s semantics and execution model.
The
tie_it_all_together function uses the linear memory stack to store the
uno and
dos variables in
tie_it_all_together, because their addresses are
taken to construct the trait objects:
Finally, let’s examine the code for
dynamic_dispatch, which takes the
&MyTrait trait object argument and makes the dynamically dispatched call to
the trait object’s
my_trait_method function.
The x86-64 code indexes into the vtable with an offset of 24 (or three words) to
get the appropriate
my_trait_method function pointer and does a tail-call to
it via a direct jump.
Now let’s compare that to the WebAssembly. Here is the annotated WebAssembly
code for the
dynamic_dispatch function:
It turns out that the WebAssembly and the x86-64 code to do dynamic dispatch are pretty similar:
- Just like the x86-64, the WebAssembly has also exploded the trait object into its component members.
- Just like the x86-64, the WebAssembly indexes into the vtable by three words
(it uses an offset of 12, and a
wasm32word is 4 bytes) to get the “function pointer” for the instance’s
my_trait_methodfunction.
But the similarities stop there.
The x86-64 code uses a single, familiar stack. The WebAssembly code has two stacks:
- The WebAssembly stack used to provide operands to instructions, which is a fundamental part of WebAssembly’s semantics.
- A second stack for addressable Rust locals, which lives in the linear memory heap, and is maintained by function prologue and epilogue instructions emitted by the Rust compiler.
When WebAssembly does dynamic dispatch, it is rather different than what x86-64 does. There are essentially two different address spaces for data and functions, and the same 32 bit integers are used to index into both spaces, but this works because the instructions are typed and designed for static validation before execution begins. This multi-space design is forced by WebAssembly’s hard requirements for safety and portability. It is pretty neat that languages like C++ and Rust — despite being low-level and having historically targeted architectures with a single address space for both executable code and data — are still abstract enough that we can represent them with this alternative architecture that separates functions and data into distinct spaces!
Many thanks to Alex Crichton, Jeena Lee, and Luke Wagner for reading early drafts of this text!
0 Currently, there is only a single table of
functions with heterogeneous types, so the only valid value for this operand is
0. The WebAssembly engine’s embedder (e.g. a Web browser) can also expose APIs
to mutate these tables, so it isn’t strictly true that the functions in a table
are always present in the “Table” section of the
.wasm
binary. ↩
1 It is a bit surprising that
rustc/LLVM didn’t
optimize this into
mov eax,0x1; ret, and that it left some unnecessary
prologue and epilogue instructions in there. When
gcc and
clang are given
the equivalent C++, they can boil it down to our
expected pair of instructions. It is almost as if the Rust were compiled with an
implicit
-fno-omit-frame-pointers flag. If you know what’s going on here,
please let me know! ↩
2 We can verify this pair-of-pointers representation is
used by running
dwarfdump to inspect the DWARF debugging information
describing the physical layout of the trait object:
...
< 2><0x00000180> DW_TAG_structure_type
DW_AT_name &MyTrait
DW_AT_byte_size 0x00000010
DW_AT_alignment 0x00000008
< 3><0x00000187> DW_TAG_member
DW_AT_name pointer
DW_AT_type <GOFF=0x000002a9>
DW_AT_alignment 0x00000008
DW_AT_data_member_location DW_OP_plus_uconst 0
DW_AT_artificial yes(1)
< 3><0x00000199> DW_TAG_member
DW_AT_name vtable
DW_AT_type <GOFF=0x000002ec>
DW_AT_alignment 0x00000008
DW_AT_data_member_location DW_OP_plus_uconst 8
DW_AT_artificial yes(1)
...
You can also use
dwarfdump to double-check your reading of how
parameters are passed to a given function. ↩