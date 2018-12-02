wasm-bindgen — how does it work?!
A month or so ago I gave a presentation on the inner workings of
wasm-bindgen to the WebAssembly Community Group. A
particular focus was the way that
wasm-bindgen is forward-compatible with, and
acts as a sort of polyfill for, the host bindings proposal. A lot of this
material was originally supposed to appear in my SFHTML5 presentation, but
time constraints forced me to cut it out.
Unfortunately, the presentation was not recorded, but you can view the slide deck below, or open it in a new window. Navigate between slides with arrow keys or space bar.