Just released: the hot new single “Ferris Crab (Rust Raps 2018 Edition)” by Rusta Rhymes off their upcoming debut album impl Drop for Mic {}.

(Intro)

My friend with the gift of gab? Ferris Crab.

(Verse 1)

One of my crates got a lot of fly traits

Twenty “i” eight edition? My decision: time to migrate

I’m getting irate at all the excess unsafe

wait — backtrace

We got a cute crab, which is the best crate?

That’s up for grabs. GitHub or Phab-

ricator, review my pull now or later

Hit @bors with the r+ and you’ll be my saviour

And when I’m coming through, I got a cargo too

Reaction to wasm? Domain working group

If you need a regex , BurntSushi is your dude

But if you need a Future well we also got a few

Popping off this Vec like a pimple

And you know that the block I’m from is an impl

So if I talk about an IR, no it’s not GIMPLE

Only rustc MIR, just that simple

(Chorus)

Thought there’d never be a Rust Rap?

Turns out this is just that

impl newsletter #RustFacts

Ferris Crab, that’s a must have

Data race, we gon’ bust that

Mem unsafe, we gon’ bust that

This the first and only Rust Rap

Ferris Crab, that’s a must have

(Verse 2)

If you never borrow check, then you’re gonna get wrecked

Pull out gdb cause you need to inspect out-of-bounds index

Oh guess what’s next?

Use after free turns out it’s gonna be

Or… just use the rustc

And you’ll be flushing

All of these bugs down the drain

No dusting: quite easy to maintain

What’s the secret sauce? It’s all zero cost

Couldn’t do it better if your boss

Demand you try to do it all by hand, but why?

Hate to be that guy, but generics monomorphize

Don’t use a while loop, i < n

Use an Iterator : much better by ten

And when you have a dozen eggs don’t start counting hens

But me and Ferris Crab: best friends to the end

(Chorus)

Thought there’d never be a Rust Rap?

Turns out this is just that

impl newsletter #RustFacts

Ferris Crab, that’s a must have

Data race, we gon’ bust that

Mem unsafe, we gon’ bust that

This the first and only Rust Rap

Ferris Crab, that’s a must have

(Outro)

My friend with the gift of gab? Ferris Crab.