Rust Raps
🔥🔥🔥
Just released: the hot new single “Ferris Crab (Rust Raps 2018 Edition)” by Rusta Rhymes off their upcoming debut album impl Drop for Mic {}.
🔥🔥🔥
Listen
Download
Lyrics
(Intro)
My friend with the gift of gab? Ferris Crab.
(Verse 1)
One of my crates got a lot of fly traits
Twenty “i” eight edition? My decision: time to migrate
I’m getting irate at all the excess
unsafe
wait — backtrace
We got a cute crab, which is the best crate?
That’s up for grabs. GitHub or Phab-
ricator, review my pull now or later
Hit
@bors with the r+ and you’ll be my saviour
And when I’m coming through, I got a
cargo too
Reaction to wasm? Domain working group
If you need a
regex, BurntSushi is your dude
But if you need a
Future well we also got a few
Popping off this
Vec like a pimple
And you know that the block I’m from is an
impl
So if I talk about an IR, no it’s not GIMPLE
Only
rustc MIR, just that simple
(Chorus)
Thought there’d never be a Rust Rap?
Turns out this is just that
impl newsletter #RustFacts
Ferris Crab, that’s a must have
Data race, we gon’ bust that
Mem unsafe, we gon’ bust that
This the first and only Rust Rap
Ferris Crab, that’s a must have
(Verse 2)
If you never borrow check, then you’re gonna get wrecked
Pull out
gdb cause you need to inspect out-of-bounds index
Oh guess what’s next?
Use after free turns out it’s gonna be
Or… just use the
rustc
And you’ll be flushing
All of these bugs down the drain
No dusting: quite easy to maintain
What’s the secret sauce? It’s all zero cost
Couldn’t do it better if your boss
Demand you try to do it all by hand, but why?
Hate to be that guy, but generics monomorphize
Don’t use a
while loop,
i < n
Use an
Iterator: much better by ten
And when you have a dozen eggs don’t start counting hens
But me and Ferris Crab: best friends to the end
(Chorus)
Thought there’d never be a Rust Rap?
Turns out this is just that
impl newsletter #RustFacts
Ferris Crab, that’s a must have
Data race, we gon’ bust that
Mem unsafe, we gon’ bust that
This the first and only Rust Rap
Ferris Crab, that’s a must have
(Outro)
My friend with the gift of gab? Ferris Crab.