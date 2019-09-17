The recording of my Rust Conf talk on algorithmic art and pen plotters is up on YouTube!

Here is the abstract:

Sometimes programming Rust can feel like serious business. Let’s reject the absurdity of the real world and slip into solipsism with generative art. How does Rust hold up as a paint brush? And what can we learn when our fantasy worlds bleed back into reality?

I really enjoyed giving this talk, and I think it went well. I want more creative coding, joy, surprise, and silliness in the Rust community. This talk is a small attempt at contributing to that, and I hope folks left inspired.

Without further ado, here is the video:

And here are the slides. You can view them below, or open them in a new window. Navigate between slides with the arrow keys or space bar.

Enjoy!